LISTEN: Munster Rugby head coach Graham Rowntree's analysis of defeat to Gloucester

THE first of Munster Rugby's two pre-season friendlies ended in a 28-19 defeat to a lively Gloucester side before an official attendance of 5376 at Musgrave Park on Friday night.
The home side was outscored by four tries to three by the visitors in Graham Rowntree's first game as the province's new head coach.
The game saw Munster hand debuts to Academy players Quinn, Conor Phillips and Edwin Edogbo in addition to new signings Malakai Fekitoa and Chris Moore.
Afterwards Rowntree gave his thoughts on the side's display against the Cherry and Whites.
