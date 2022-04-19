LISTEN: Limerick Leader GAA Show Episode 14

THIS is a really busy spell for provincial championship GAA fixtures.
Limerick Leader GAA correspondent Jerome O'Connell and editor Jerome O'Connell look back on Limerick hurlers Munster SHC win over Cork on Sunday and preview this Saturday's clash with Waterford.
They also look ahead to this Tuesday night's Munster MHC fixture against Kerry in Kilmallock and Wednesday night's U20 meeting with Cork on Leeside.
Adam Long, National LGBT Federation, Richard Lynch and Lisa Daly, both of Limerick Pride, Mayor Daniel Butler and son Jacob with singer Ann Blake | Picture: Kris Luszczki/ilovelimerick
Mary Immaculate College (MIC) and Microsoft Dream Team delivered lessons to early years educators over the space of two weeks
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.