LISTEN: Limerick Leader Sports Show Podcast Episode 12

THE Easter weekend is another busy one on the sporting front in Limerick.
In rugby, Munster Rugby host Exeter Chiefs in their crucial Heineken Champions Cup last 16 second leg tie at Thomond Park on Saturday, 3pm.
Munster Rugby confirmed the appointment of Graham Rowntree as their head coach for next season this week and the appointment of the remaining members of his backroom team is generating plenty of interest among the province's rugby fans.
On the soccer front, Treaty United face two games in four day this weekend in the First Division, beginning with an away date with Athlone Town on Good Friday.
Meanwhile, Limerick's Claire O'Riordan was a member of the Rep of Ireland senior women's squad which secured a terrific away draw with Sweden in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night.
Limerick Leader Sport's Colm Kinsella and Jerome O'Connell are back this week to chat about the weekend's sporting fixtures.
