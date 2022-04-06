Search

06 Apr 2022

LISTEN: Limerick Leader Sports Show Episode 11

LISTEN: Limerick Leader Sports Show Episode 11

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

06 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THIS is another busy weekend on the local sports front.

In rugby, a smarting Munster Rugby side travel to Sandy Park to face Exeter Chiefs in their Heineken Champions Cup, last 16, first leg fixture on Saturday, 5.30pm.

On the club front, the final round of regular season fixtures in the Energia All-Ireland League take place on Saturday at 2.30pm.

In soccer, Treaty United will look to make it three wins on the bounce in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when taking on Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night, 7.45pm.

And for armchair sports fans the first golf Major of the year, the US Masters, takes place at Augusta National from Thursday.

Limerick Leader sports editor Colm Kinsella and editor Donn O'Sullivan look ahead to all the action in this week's Limerick Leader Sports Show.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media