LISTEN: Limerick Leader Sports Show Episode 11

THIS is another busy weekend on the local sports front.
In rugby, a smarting Munster Rugby side travel to Sandy Park to face Exeter Chiefs in their Heineken Champions Cup, last 16, first leg fixture on Saturday, 5.30pm.
On the club front, the final round of regular season fixtures in the Energia All-Ireland League take place on Saturday at 2.30pm.
In soccer, Treaty United will look to make it three wins on the bounce in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when taking on Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night, 7.45pm.
And for armchair sports fans the first golf Major of the year, the US Masters, takes place at Augusta National from Thursday.
Limerick Leader sports editor Colm Kinsella and editor Donn O'Sullivan look ahead to all the action in this week's Limerick Leader Sports Show.
