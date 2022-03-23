LISTEN: Limerick Leader Sports show Episode 9

ANOTHER busy weekend lies ahead on the Limerick sporting front.
On Friday, Treaty United host Waterford FC in a crucial SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.
On the rugby front, Munster host Benetton Rugby in a key United Rugby Championship tie at Musgrave Park, 7.35pm.
In club rugby, the Energia All-Ireland League returns on Saturday with Limerick's six senior clubs in action on Saturday, 2.30pm.
Limerick Leader sports editor Colm Kinsella joined newspaper editor Donn O'Sullivan to preview the weekend action.
The stunning views at Island House are enhanced by a two-storey conservatory and an upstairs balcony
Pictured at the launch of “Future Limerick” are performers Elaine O’Dwyer and Jean O’Donoghue PIC: Diarmuid Greene
A distributor road has been included in the Newcastle West Local Area Plan | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Head Girl Ciara Grimes, Principal Ms Bríd Herbert, Deputy Principal Ms Laura Collins and Deputy Head Girl Kayleigh Downey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.