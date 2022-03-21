LISTEN: Limerick Leader GAA Show Episode 10

THE weekly Limerick Leader GAA Show podcast looks at a return to winning ways for John Kiely's hurlers in the Allianz League and an All-Ireland hurling title in Croke Park for Ardscoil Ris.
The podcast also reviews Limerick's Division 3 Allianz Football League promotion push ahead of a crucial final round tie with Fermanagh and looks at Limerick's route to the Lidl ladies Football League final.
Limerick Leader editor Donn O'Sullivan is joined by the newspaper's GAA Correspondent Jerome O'Connell for the weekly podcast.
