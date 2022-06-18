LISTEN: Tommy Barrett - Treaty United manager - 'I'm claiming an assist for Jack Lynch's stunning goal!'

TREATY United kept their promotion play-off hopes very much alive after securing a crucial 2-1 victory over Athlone Town in their SSE Airtricity League meeting with Athlone Town at the Markets Field on Friday night.
First half goals from Dean George and a stunning long range effort from captain Jack Lynch saw Treaty get back to winning ways at the Garryowen venue.
The win sees Treaty remain fifth in the First Division table, occupying the final promotion play-off spot.
What a goal by our captain @Jack44Lynch !
What a goal by our captain @Jack44Lynch !
Watch the game live on LOITV https://t.co/iq26dPAIl7 pic.twitter.com/U4o6ElGlps
Treaty United enjoy a three-point lead over sixth-placed Wexford FC and a six point advantage over seventh-placed Bray Wanderers.
Tommy Barrett's charges face into a difficult run of fixtures against the top two sides in the First Division table. Treaty face a trip to Eamonn Deacy Park to take on high-flying Galway United on Friday next, June 24, before hosting Munster rivals Cork City at the Markets Field on Monday, June 27.
The Limerick-based side then make the trip to St Colman's Park to take on Cobh Ramblers on Friday, July 1.
Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett spoke to Leader Sport after Friday night's win over Athlone Town.
