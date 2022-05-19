LISTEN: Pat Mullins of Pike Rovers previews FAI Junior Cup final

PIKE Rovers will look to bridge an 11-year gap since their previous FAI Junior Cup win when facing Villa FC, of Waterford, in this year's final at Turners Cross on Sunday, 2pm.
Leader Sport caught up with Pike Rovers defender Patrick Mullins ahead of Sunday's big final.
