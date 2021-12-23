LISTEN: Patrickswell trainer Michael Hourigan previews Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

LIMERICK trainer Michael Hourigan is looking forward to the Christmas racing festival at his local track.
The Patrickswell-based trainer has had great success there over the years and Dave Keena caught up with the man who trained some of the most successful and popular horses in Irish racing history including Dorans Pride and Beef or Salmon.
The Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival begins on St Stephen's Day at Limerick Racecourse and continues through to December 29.
Patrons are advised to book their tickets online at www.limerickraces.ie to ensure ease of access.
General admission is priced €20 for both December 26 and December 27, and €15 for December 28 and 29. Children under 12 go free.
*The Limerick Leader will be providing extensive coverage of the four-day Festival, on-line through our digital platforms and in our print editions.
