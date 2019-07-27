LISTEN: Limerick manager John Kiely reacts to one-point defeat to Kilkenny

Limerick manager John Kiely has been giving his reaction to his side's one-point defeat in the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final.

The Munster champions, who were seeking to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup, were defeated on a final scoreline of 1-21 to 2-17 in front of 55,001 supporters.

Brian Cody's side, who will now take on Tipperary or Wexford, led from start to finish, albeit there was just a point between the teams at the final whistle.

Indeed Limerick could have had a late late chance to equalise but a deflection on a Darragh O'Donovan lineball out for a '65 was missed by the officials.

Click the above link to hear John Kiely's reaction following the final whistle.

Coverage in association with Sellors - Munster Law Firm of the Year 2019.