LISTEN: Limerick minor hurling manager reflects on All-Ireland semi-final defeat

THE manager of the Limerick minor hurling team has been giving his reaction to his side's defeat to Kilkenny in the first of this year's All-Ireland semi finals.

The Munster champions were defeated by 2-24 to 0-18 in Croke Park this Saturday afternoon.

Limerick trailed by just two points at half-time and remained strongly in the contest. However, the concession of a second goal 12 minutes after the restart left eight points between the teams and sucked the life out of the Shannonsiders.

