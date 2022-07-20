LISTEN: Limerick Leader GAA Show Podcast - All-Ireland Final Review special

LIMERICK claimed their third successive All-Ireland senior hurling final win at Croke Park on Sunday last when edging past Kilkenny.
Limerick Leader sports editor Colm Kinsella was joined by the Leader's GAA Correspondent Jerome O'Connell to dissect an historic win for John Kiely's Shannonsiders.
Adare welcomes home their own All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon and the Limerick Senior Hurling Team PIC: Keith Wiseman
Olympian David Gillick is calling on all walkers, joggers, runners and volunteers to join him at Mungret parkrun his weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.