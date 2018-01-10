Munster look to Pumas star as Simon Zebo's replacement

MUNSTER are looking to replace departing full-back Simon Zebo with Argentina international utility back Santiago Cordero.

Zebo will swap Munster for Top 14 side Racing 92 next summer after the French side confirmed the switch yesterday.

Twenty four-year-old Cordero has played 33 times for the Pumas and plays his club rugby with Argentine Super Rugby side, the Jaguares. The versatile Cordero can play at full-back or on the wing.

Cordero made his debut for Argentina against England at Twickenham in November 2013 as a 19-year-old and made his most recent appearance for the Pumas against Australia in Mendoza last October.

Cordero was not named in the Jaguares 2018 Super Rugby squad and has also been linked with a move to Aviva Premiership side and Munster’s Champions Cup Pool 4 rivals, the Leicester Tigers.

Meanwhile, highly rated South African tighthead prop 18-year-old Keynan Knox is training with Munster’s Academy.

Knox represented his province of KwaZulu-Natal at the country's premier age group rugby tournament, the Under 18 Craven Week, in 2017 in his final year of school at Michaelhouse school where he was captain

Knox’s strong scrummaging and general high quality all-round play brought him to the attention of Munster. The powerfully built prop is 118kgs in weight and is more than 6 feet tall.

Munster confirmed last month that third year Academy player JP Phelan had departed the Academy.