WATCH: Crescent College win dramatic All Ireland basketball title for Limerick

LIMERICK’S Crescent College Comprehensive won a nail-biting All Ireland basketball title this Thursday afternoon.

The city secondary school were crowned Irish U-19 B Senior Boys League Champions with a 42-41 victory over St Mary's Diocesan College of Drogheda.

The dramatic win in Dublin’s National Basketball Arena in Tallaght was secured with a final second basket from the Tony Hehir coached side.

Crescent College were 32-29 ahead with seven minutes to play but their Louth opponents looked set for silverware when 41-40 ahead with the buzzer approaching.

But Crescent worked a thrilling last-gasp winning score which can be seen 1-hour and 15-minutes into the video footage of their final.