James Ryan returns to Limerick hurling panel

EXPERIENCED campaigner James Ryan has returned to the Limerick senior hurling panel.

When the new management announced their 2017 panel on November 1 last the Garryspillane man was missing and it emerged he had requested some time out to consider his inter-county future.

Less than three months later, Ryan has committed to John Kiely's panel for 2017.

While Ryan returns it has also been confirmed that Kilmallock's Robbie Egan has withdrawn from the inter-county set-up for personal reasons.

The return of Ryan means that Paudie O’Brien and David Reidy are now the only players who were used in the 2016 championship that are no longer involved.

That leaves Kiely and selectors Brian Geary and Jimmy Quilty with a panel of 41 - including long term injured Kevin Downes, who appears to be ahead of schedule in his battle back to fitness after his cruciate ligament operation.

LIMERICK PANEL: Declan Hannon (Adare), John Fitzgibbon (Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), Paul Browne (Bruff), Sean Finn (Bruff), Richie English (Doon), Pat Ryan (Doon), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), Nickie Quaid (Effin), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), David McCarthy (Glenroe), James Ryan (Garryspillane), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Barry O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Gavin O’Mahony (Kilmallock), Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen), Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher), Seanie Tobin (Murroe-Boher), Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen), Seanie O’Brien (Patrickswell), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Kevin O’Brien (Patrickswell), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Stephen Cahill (Tournafulla).