Registration open for popular 10km in aid of Limerick's Milford Hospice

EARLY BIRDS can now register for the annual 10km Run/Walk in aid of Limerick's Milford Hospice, with its CEO saying fundraising support this year is "even more imperative".

Now in its sixth year, the 10km is open to runners and walkers of all levels and abilities, with all of the proceeds directly supporting the work of Milford Hospice.

Participation in the popular sporting event, due to take place January 28, has grown on an annual basis,according to Milford Care Centre chief executive Pat Quinlan.

Last year, a record number of more than 1,500 people completed the 10km.

“Fundraising support has become even more imperative as we are nearing the completion of our new, purpose-built specialist hospice unit, which, all going well, will become operational in February so we are almost there,” Mr Quinlan said.

This new purpose built unit aims to ensure that the privacy and dignity needs for each individual patient at Milford Hospice are fully met, he added.

“This year we have changed both the route and the start time as we want to keep the event interesting and varied for our supporters so all in all in all there is lots to look forward to,” Mr Quinlan said.

“We are delighted this year to announce that Monami Construction Ltd, Building Contractors for our new Hospice development have come on board as our main sponsor by supplying our technical running tops,” he added.

“We pride ourselves in delivering services of the highest quality and standards for the people of the Midwest and this would not be possible without the ongoing generosity of the general public and key sponsors, such as Monami Construction Ltd.”

This year’s event starts from the UL Arena, with the warm up beforehand at the UL Plaza.

Participants then progress along a new route before reaching the finishing point on the UL track.

Early-bird registration for the event is now open and costs €20.

Participants can register on www.milfordcarecentre.ie, or for further details contact the Fundraising Department on 061 485860.