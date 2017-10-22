Poker win of €45k buys a lot of nappies for Limerick mum

EVERY child is a gift from God but the poker gods also smiled kindly on Max and Lisa Silver the night before their beautiful daughter Lauren was due to be born.

Lisa (née Condon), from Castletroy, was in their home in Leopardstown, when word came through her husband was in the final of the PokerStars Festival in the Regency Hotel in Dublin.

“I actually had gone to bed and he told me he was down to the last two. So I thought it would be really nice if he won to be there for the winning photograph and have the bump in the winner’s photo.

“We live in Leopardstown so I drove up to Regency to see him in the end. It was a surprise. He didn’t know I was coming to the hotel,” said Lisa.

She brought good luck as she made it in time to watch her husband play the last hand and win the top prize of €45,000. Lisa is obviously a very relaxed lady as the excitement didn’t bring on any sudden labour movements! In fact, it was almost two more weeks before Lauren arrived last Thursday.

A win of €45,000 from poker would have most ordinary players thanking their lucky stars and celebrating in style but it is Max’s day job. It was one glass of prosecco for Max and off to sleep.

“I'm a professional poker player. I've actually won $3.8 million dollars over my career in tournaments so this actually wasn’t a big win for me,” said the 27-year-old London native. He stresses that the $3.8 million is not all profit.

It was poker that brought the couple, who have been married for three years ago, together. The daughter of Jimmy and Georgina Condon grew up in Castletroy and went to school in Monaleen. Her dad is a very well know engineer who worked for Limerick County Council.

“I actually worked in Fitzpatrick's Casino in the city when I was in LIT, I worked there part-time. I was working for Boyle Sports doing online poker and then I met Max in Dublin in Full Tilt Poker - we both worked there just before Max went pro,” said Lisa.

They certainly have a nice story to tell Lauren, who weighed 8lbs 10 ounces at birth, in the years to come.

“It was great to be there because Max travels around a lot and I’ve gone to watch him a few times before. I even flew over to Cannes in France to watch him in a big tournament but this is the only one that I was there at that he actually came first at,” said Lisa, who got her wish of a photo of her with a bump, Max and the winning trophy.

Max tweeted the picture and wrote: “€45,000 buys a lot of diapers!!! @LisaLimerick came out to celebrate the win and the trophy”.

In Las Vegas he came 33rd in the biggest tournament in the world.

“There's a big tournament there every year, Max spends six or seven weeks a year there. He won $170,000 on two separate tournaments there this year,” she added.

Max has been playing poker since he was 18. “I'm doing this as a pro for the last six years,” he said. What sets him apart from those of us who play occasionally on-line or with friends?

“Obviously I put in a lot more hours -.learning, practicing, analytics, statistics etc. I put in a lot of effort to learn,” he explained.