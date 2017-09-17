Limerick man dies in Spanish road accident

A well-known Limerick businessman has died in a road accident in Spain.

It is understood Kevin Uniacke, who had been living in Kilkee in recent times, died while riding a motorbike on Saturday.

Aged in his early 70s and originally from Corbally, Mr Uniacke worked as an accountant.

He is well known in sporting circles in Limerick for being a member of the Crescent Comprehensive team which won a Munster Schools’ Senior Cup medal in 1963 – two years after winning a Junior Cup medal.

Details of the fatal road accident remain unclear and it is not known when Mr Uniacke’s remains will be repatriated.

An investigation is being carried out by the Spanish authorities.