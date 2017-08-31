Round of golf at Limerick's Adare Manor to cost over €400 in peak season

IT’S official. The new Adare Manor golf course, which the Limerick Leader can reveal will now open in March 2018, will be the most expensive to play in Ireland next year.

Golfers at the magnificent and extensively redesigned course, which is in line to host the Ryder Cup in 2026, will have to pay €340 a round during the peak summer season and that is before you pay €60 for cart hire and €55 for a caddie.

If you want to play just nine holes the fee will be €150.

The Old Head of Kinsale charges green fees of €260 and courses like Ballybunion and Lahinch, so popular with American tourists, are currently priced at the €190 mark.

The recent fire to the revamped clubhouse has put a spanner in the works, but the newly refurbished Manor will open as scheduled later this year.

A spokesperson for Adare Manor told the Limerick Leader: “The world renowned golf designer Tom Fazio has led our team with the redesign of the property’s highly anticipated golf course which we will open in March 2018. When complete the course will take its place among the finest golf courses in the world.”

Local members of the golf club were told this week that their annual sub will be €2,000 for the coming season but will rise to €5,000 a year after that.

Every bunker on the course has been replaced while Adare is one of just a few courses in the world to have SubAir technology beneath every putting surface.

The peak season charges for not residents of the Manor includes the months of June, July, August and September and off peak fees will be €100 less.

Residents of the Manor will also get a discount of up to €90 in peak season and €80 in winter.

The Manor is also set to take over from Ashford and Dromoland Castles and other venues as the top wedding venue in the country.

Work on the expansion of the 19th century manor is almost complete, including a new ballroom and banqueting hall which has the capacity to take 350 guests, while there is also a new swimming pool and spa and 28-seater cinema.

A new west wing to the Manor will bring the total number of bedrooms up to 104.