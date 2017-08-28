University of Limerick president to introduce 'no smoking zones'

THE University of Limerick is moving towards having a ‘No-Smoking’ campus, its president Dr Des Fitzgerald has announced.

Dr Fitzgerald said there will be designated smoke-free areas all around the campus in the coming months, with some being introduced next month.

The full details of the number and the locations of the smoke free zones are currently being finalised and will be announced in advance of implementation.

In addition, UL will be offering support programmes for students and staff seeking help to quit smoking.

“This is a programme close to my heart,” Dr Fitzgerald told thousands of graduating students last week.

“Through this initiative we aim to create a model of excellence and to promote a healthy environment in which to develop the minds and bodies of our students,” he added.

“UL has an outstanding reputation for its campus, for the care and support it provides students and for its sports culture, and the Healthy Campus Initiative is an important step in developing this further,” he said.

UL already has a ‘smoke free’ policy, which outlines that all employees and students have a right to work and study in a smoke-free environment and that all its enclosed workplaces are smoke-free.

Smoking is prohibited in all University controlled buildings, including all indoor facilities, single occupancy offices, meeting rooms and restaurants.

In the context of this policy, ‘smoking’ includes the use of electronic cigarettes, electronic cigars, electronic pipes or other such electronic nicotine delivery systems intended to simulate smoking, whether they deliver a nicotine dose or not.

An anti-tobacco group, Action on Smoking and Health Ireland, has praised a number of institutions, including the Athlone institute and Westport College for their smoke-free campuses.

These colleges have completely banned the use of tobacco products on campus, including the use of electronic cigarettes.

University College Dublin and Trinity College Dublin have also started the process to become completely smoke-free zones.