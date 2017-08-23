Limerick gardai seek information on location of missing child

GARDAI in Limerick are seeking information about the location of a missing child.

A spokesperson said gardai were looking for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 11-year-old Adam Bourke, who is missing from Kilfinane in County Limerick.

The child was last seen in the Kilfinane area today, Wednesday, August 23.

“He is described as being 4'ft with dark brown hair and of slight build. When last seen he was wearing a navy and beige jacket and blue adidas runners,” said a spokesperson.

“Anyone who has seen Adam or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”