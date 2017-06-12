Gardai investigating after woman found dead in County Limerick

GARDAI are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman who was found dead in a cottage in County Limerick.

The woman, who was understood to be in her mid-60s, was found at her home near Ahnid's Cross, between Croom and Banogue, after the alarm was raised sometime on Sunday evening.

The body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick on behalf of the coroner, pending the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

While gardai are investigating the death for the local coroner, it is understood that it is not suspicious.

