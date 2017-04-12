Limerick students have the write stuff at national media awards

THE University of Limerick’s journalism school has won three national student media awards, with the school recording a record number of nominees this year.

UL journalism lecturer Kathryn Hayes said that the high level of nominations across a range of categories “shows UL is at the cutting edge of contemporary journalism and also is testament to the skills, hard work and dedication of our students.

“Good journalism requires curiosity, persistence, accountability and objectivity, and these young journalism students bear all of those hallmarks,” said Ms Hayes.

Fourth year journalism and new media student, Jennifer Purcell, 22, from Rosbrien, was named features writer of the year in the news and current affairs category for a series of articles on mental health issues. Ms Purcell was also nominated in the short story of the year category and worked in the Limerick Leader for six months on a placement.

“Having a platform to highlight mental health and taboo subjects is what I love about journalism, but it’s such an amazing achievement to win a national award and be recognised for your work by industry leaders. I am absolutely delighted,” she said.

MA in journalism and new media student, Andrew Roberts, 29, originally from Melbourne, but now living in Raheen, won the award for best film script of the year for ‘Egg Timer’.

The piece centred on a man trying to raise money for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion, and was inspired by articles on the Eighth Amendment debate.

The People’s Choice Award was won by UL’s campus newspaper An Focal, edited by journalism and new media graduate Paul Saunders, 29, from county Clare.

Limerick College of Further Education photography student Nick McDonogh won sports photographer of the year, as well as photographer of the year.

The college’s production students Robert Cunningham, Megan Leanna Cleary, Sean McIntyre, and Chris Behan won TV production of the year.

The college was also represented by Karl Hughes, in sports and news photography; Verionica Apine was also shortlisted for news photographer of the year, and Sean Wrenn was shortlisted for short film of the year.

This is the LCFE photography department’s tenth award since first entering eight years ago.