Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick peaks nationally

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital in the country this Thursday, new trade union figures show.

According to statistics published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 39 patients being treated on A&E trolleys and on addtional trolleys or beds in the wards at the Dooradoyle facility.

UL Hospitals Group has indicated that it will open the new emergency department on May 29, subject to recruitment and funding.