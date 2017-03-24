University Hospital Limerick endures week of high overcrowding

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has endured one of its highest levels of overcrowding this week, with 260 patients treated on trolleys.

According to statistics published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 53 patients being treated on trolleys in the emergency department, and on additional trolleys or beds in the wards this Friday.

On Monday, 46 patients were treated on trolleys; UHL nearly broke a national record on Tuesday, with 61 patients; followed by 50 patients on trolleys on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

This week, the UL Hospitals Group stated that it is hoping to open the new emergency department on May 29, subject to a successful recruitment campaign and funding.

In order for the new facility to open on this date, it will require an additional €2.7m funding, on top of €1.4m funding committed under the HSE national service plan for 2017.