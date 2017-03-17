Bumper weekend of festivites as Limerick marks St Patrick's Day

THE SIMPLE serendipity of St Patrick’s feast day falling on a Friday means revellers are in for a marvellous long weekend of festivities.

While tens of thousands of people are expected to the attend the parade in Limerick city at midday, the county also playing host to parades, family events and musical spectacles over the weekend.

Ten parades are taking place outside of the city, in every corner of the county. Some will be large events, while some will be more modest — but all will be praying the night before for the glorious sunshine to peek through the clouds.

An entire day of entertainment awaits county folk in Bruff. After a colourful parade, locals will gather between the bridges for a duck race. Betting types can buy a duck for €2 for the chance to win cash prizes.

Those in west Limerick have a choice of parades, with Abbeyfeale, Newcastle West, Askeaton and Rathkeale all putting on a individual parade each. Newcastle West locals, in particular, will be glad to see their parade rescued after it had been briefly cancelled.

Castleconnell looks set to stage a spectacular affair, and Herbertstown, Kilfinane and Ballylanders will make sure the remainder of the county is well covered for celebrations.

As well as providing a good day out for everyone, the celebrations are expected to significantly boost the local economy.

Despite the huge line-up of celebrations in the city, one event has unfortunately been cancelled.

The Vintage Carnival, which was scheduled for Arthur's Quay Park this weekend as part of the Limerick St Patrick’s Festival, has been cancelled due to severe waterlogging in the park over the past number of weeks.

Limerick City and County Council is hoping that the carnival will return to Limerick on another occasion, with their wonderful array of vintage carousels, helter skelters and mini 'big wheel'.

There is still plenty to see, with a family festival on Sunday at King John’s Castle, which will include archery and art workshops.

More information for the lineup is available at www.limerick.ie/ stpatricksfestival.