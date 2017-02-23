Norwegian confirm transatlantic flights from Shannon with €69 fares

AIRLINE Norwegian has this Thursday morning confirmed details of its new budget transatlantic flights from Shannon, with fares starting at €69.

The budget carrier announced details of four services a week to two US airports from Shannon.

The new services will give Shannon its biggest number of direct scheduled US flights and have been welcomed by the airport.

Norwegian has outlined plans to revolutionise transatlantic travel to US airports, with fares as low as €69 promised.

The services will start on July 1 between Shannon and Stewart International Airport, Orange County – just 90 minutes from New York – and from Providence Green Airport, Rhode Island, 90 minutes from Boston.

Shannon hailed the new services by the budget carrier as “a major opportunity for tourism and wider business sectors across the west and south of Ireland”.

The twice weekly flights from Shannon to Stewart International in New York state will operate on a Wednesday and Sunday – with fares from €69 – and connections from Shannon to Providence Airport will operate Monday and Friday.

The flights means Shannon now has an unprecedented with five airlines, seven destinations and eight services to the US.

“This is a very significant announcement for Shannon, for the wider region we serve and for transatlantic aviation generally,” said Shannon Group CEO Matthew Thomas.

“It not only brings another new carrier to Shannon, giving us our largest number of US services in over 17 years, but it introduces a new model of low cost flying for transatlantic aviation.

“Shannon has been at the forefront of so many major global breakthroughs in aviation and this is another. It supports the government’s objectives on balanced regional development. We look forward to working closely with Norwegian Air International in making these services a success.”

Norwegian has also announced flights from Cork and Dublin. Shannon has long engaged with the airline, supporting its bid for a foreign air carrier permit from the US Department of Transport.

Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos said: “It has long been our ambition to grow our Irish operation with new transatlantic routes but these plans simply wouldn’t have been possible without the significant support we have received throughout Ireland over the last three years.

“We are hugely grateful for this continued support and are delighted to finally unveil our plans to shake up transatlantic travel with ground-breaking fares and never before seen routes in Ireland.

“The cost of transatlantic travel has been too high for too long so by connecting Irish cities with smaller US airports, we can offer some truly affordable fares, allowing as many people as possible to fly.”

Andrew Murphy, managing director in Shannon, noted that the airport had “ngaged first with Norwegian Air International on this as far back as 2014 so we are delighted it has finally come to fruition.

“It reaffirms yet again Shannon Airport’s status and contribution as the premier gateway between this side of the island and the US. We are particularly delighted to be welcoming the 737 MAX aircraft, the newest technology on the transatlantic,” he added.