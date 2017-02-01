Former Mayor of Limerick Gus O'Driscoll dies

FORMER Mayor of Limerick, Gus O'Driscoll has died.

The well know publican, who ran the Corbally Bar was Mayor in 1971 and 1979 and a life time member of the Fine Gael party.

Denis 'Gus' O'Driscoll, of Corbally, died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick this Tuesday, surrounded by his loving family.

The popular, former councillor was elected Limerick's first citizen in 1971, and also served as president of the Munster Branch and a trustee of Shannon RFC.



Outside of political and sporting circles, Gus was a well-known publican in Limerick city and, together with his family, operated the Corbally Bar, on Corbally Road. He was also a big horse racing fa.

During his early years in politics, the former Fine Gael politician was outspoken on Limerick's prospect of establishing a university college.

When he was elected Mayor on Monday, July 5, 1971 at the old Town Hall on Rutland Street, he called for a "full-blown" university in Limerick with a powers to "grant degrees in a broad range of faculties", the Limerick Chronicle reported.



Gus was one of a small number of former Mayors to attend the final sitting of Limerick City Council in May 2014.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Denis and Dermot, daughter Mary, sister Phil, son-in-law Philip, daughters-in-law Caroline and Louise, adored grandchildren Lauren, Tommy, Cian, Denis, Paddy, Conor, Shane, Emily and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, this Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral Mass Friday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the Mount St Lawerence Cemetery Limerick.



