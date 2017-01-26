Danny Boyle speaks of his 'love' for the Rubberbandits

ACADEMY Award winning director Danny Boyle has spoken of his “love” for Limerick’s Rubberbandits.

The plastic bag wearing duo, whose song Dad’s Best Friend features in Boyle’s Trainspotting sequel, drew particular praise from the Oscar winning director of Slumdog Millionaire at the film’s world premiere in Edinburgh.

Danny Boyle talking about us https://t.co/4CGdI9D9hE — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) January 23, 2017

“I was talking to John Hodge the screenwriter, and that is the kind of stuff he watches. When he is meant to be at home, re-writing, that is what he is actually doing – watching the Rubberbandits,” Boyle explained to Dublin radio station Spin 1038 at the Trainspotting 2 premiere.

“I started watching them and I loved them. They seem to be exactly – these characters, that is exactly the stuff they would watch. And they would really champion the Rubberbandits,” he added of the film, which stars Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner.

Agreeing that the video for the song – which features for almost a minute in the film – was “insane”, Boyle laughed: “It is, but it is very appropriate to these characters as well, and the particular time of life they are at and it felt very appropriate to that. So it is in there as a good laugh – but it has a point as well.”

The Bandits tweeted: “Great day for Limerick people in international cinema. Ruth Negga in Loving and ourselves in Trainspotting 2.”

Great day for Limerick people in International cinema. Ruth Negga in Loving and ourselves in Trainspotting 2 — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) January 23, 2017

Blindboy Boatclub explained to the Limerick Leader of the duo's inclusion in the film: “All of this became possible since we joined the Freemasons. It has allowed us to achieve many goals in the entertainment industry. All it requires is the worship of a giant owl and the sacrifice of ferrets in a fairy fort in Parteen when the moon looks like Marty Morrissey’s forehead.”

Blindboy himself missed the Edinburgh premiere because he was giving a talk promoting postive mental health for Waterford Marine Search and Rescue at Waterford IT, who tweeted: “We got to meet one half of @Rubberbandits this evening in WIT seriously great talk. Even gave up a Trainspotting premiere to be there #sound.”