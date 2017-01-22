Outlook positive as Canadian firm expands on future vision for Limerick

A leading Optel Vision executive says staff will work with a range of third level institutions in Limerick to fill the new jobs the firm announced this week.

Recruitment boss Timmy Hayes confirmed the company, headquartered in Quebec, Canada, will work hand-in-hand with the Limerick Institute of Technology, Griffith College and the University of Limerick to fill the 100 new roles it announced this week.

The Canadian firm, which has its European headquarters in Raheen, is more than doubling its current workforce of 72.

The company exists to provide track-and-trace solutions for manufacturing industries across the globe.

Hundreds more jobs could be created at its base in the former ONSemiconductor factory, as company bosses plan to make Limerick a “hub” of its global activity.

“We are investing a lot of money here. A lot of good people are going to be here, well-trained with a lot of experience,” explained Etienne Pellerin, the hardware design and configuration director with the firm.

He also said Limerick can boast “a strong pool of talent,” and this is why company bosses in Quebec decided to expand here.

“The skillset of the people in Limerick is in line with what we are going for in terms of the company. This centre is key to our future.”

The roles on offer at Optel Vision in Limerick include jobs for process engineers, process assembly technicians, field service engineers, and technical support specialists.

To fill these, an open day will be held at its offices between 4pm and 8pm on Thursday, February 2.

Mr Hayes added that Optel Vision’s parent company, Optel Group, is expanding into other areas, including the fields of pharmaceutical, medical devices and technology, taking advantage of the city’s strong community of companies in these fields.

“The company has identified Limerick as a potential hub from the medical devices point of view," he explained.

On top of this, company bosses have opened a centre of excellence for process engineering and customer training.

Asked about the operation of the factory, Mr Hayes said: “We have a portfolio of products. We have some products which can track and inspect liquids. We have products which inspect cartons and labels.”

Optel Vision initially opened its European headquarters in Limerick back in 2014, and has 72 people on its books in Raheen at present.

The city plant was its first base outside Ireland. Globally, it employs some 720 people across four sites.