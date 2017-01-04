Jason Corbett's family in Limerick 'wish for justice'

EIGHTEEN months on since his killing in a United States home, the Limerick family of the late Jason Corbett remain hopeful that justice will be served in 2017.

The family of the late 39 year-old father of two has publicly thanked their continued supporters for helping them through their darkest days, as they await the trial in the US.

“Sometimes you think you'll never see another year through. You have to take one day at a time. Thank you, each and every one of you for your continued love and support on Jason's Journey [the group's Facebook page].

“You have been with us every single day since Jason was brutally murdered on August 2, 2015. Our wish for 2017 is to see justice for Jason. It will never bring him back, but those who committed this heinous crime should be held accountable for their actions,” said the group.

Mr Corbett’s second wife Molly Martens Corbett, 33, and her father Tom, 66, a retired FBI agent, have pleaded not guilty to his second degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Both defendants were last year granted bail on a $200,000 (€185,000) bond each. Both accused have claimed they acted in self-defence.

Jason Corbett died from blunt force trauma and multiple cuts and skull fractures, after being hit with a baseball bat and a paving stone. The children's biological mother, Margaret Fitzpatrick Corbett, died of an asthma attack on November 21, 2006. Their children now live in Limerick with Tracey Lynch, Jason’s sister, and her husband David.

Molly Martens Corbett travelled to Ireland in 2008 to be an au pair to Corbett’s children. The couple married in 2011 and moved to the US. She had sought to adopt the children, but Jason Corbett refused.