Impress even your mother-in-law with this tasty dessert

HELLO and welcome to all about food. This week we’re keeping it sweet…

Ask Gingergirl

Hello Gingergirl,

I’d like to bring dessert to my mother-in-laws when we visit next week but I don’t think I can match her high standards! Help please!

Louise, Adare

Hello Louise,

Don’t fret; I always say dessert tastes even better when someone else makes it for you! No doubt you’re mother-in-law will appreciate your gesture but just to ensure you are…I mean your dessert is a big hit, I highly recommend making this Lemon Pudding.

I am a big fan of lemon pudding, there is something so elegant and timeless about this classic so present it with pride Louise! Your MIL is about to be blown away!

Saucy Lemon Pudding

(serves 4)

50g of butter

200g of caster sugar

1 lemon, zested

100ml lemon juice

3 eggs

50g of plain flour, sifted

250ml of milk

icing sugar for dusting

Heat the oven to 180ºc (160ºc for fan ovens). In a food processor, whisk the butter, sugar and lemon zest until they are pale and creamy. Gradually add the lemon juice, egg yolks, flour and milk and mix until you have a smooth batter. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites until firm but not stiff, and gently fold the two mixtures together.

Pour the mix into a buttered ovenproof baking dish and place in a baking tray half filled with hot water. Bake for 45-50 minutes until the top is lightly browned and set and there is a gooey lemon curd below. Remove the dish from the tray, dust with icing sugar and serve with a jug of cream.

Contact Gingergirl

www.gingergirl.ie

email: helen@gingergirl.ie

Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutney’s made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.

Letters to ‘gingergirl’ c/o The Limerick Leader, 54 O’Connell St. Limerick.

You can follow gingergirl’s on Twitter – under gingergirlfood or on Facebook – under ‘gingergirl’.