Spring is just around the corner

IHEADED to Dublin last week for the spring summer 2017 international designer collections which were launched at Brown Thomas.

I was thrilled to attend the exclusive preview for Ireland’s fashion press, top stylists and bloggers in the iconic Grafton Street store.

Managing director, Stephen Sealey and fashion director, Shelly Corkery welcomed guests for the unveiling of the new season’s international designer collections which were showcased in an exclusive catwalk show in the newly designed womenswear department on Level 2. The fashion show was spectacular with all the spring summer 2017 trends on show.

After the show, we enjoyed a delicious breakfast in The Restaurant by Johnnie Cooke on the third floor which included granola breakfast pots with Greek yogurt and fruits fresh juices and lots more. The fabulous fashion show featured trends that will be coming through in Brown Thomas Limerick in the coming weeks including looks from the’80s such as the power shoulder and oversized silhouette. A fantastic explosion of blooms with exotic tropical floral print is another big trend.

After a dark winter, refreshing summer colours captivate the season ahead, colours like tangerine, aquamarine, pink and scarlet. We have no excuse but to call to Brown Thomas for our spring summer looks.

It was great to bump into Amanda Brunker and Gerald Keane. I swear I hardly recognised Gerald, he has lost so much weight since Operation Transformation. He told me that he keeps to the diet religiously and he feels so much healthier - good on him. Amanda and I had a great chat about the jacket that she is wearing (in the picture). It’s a Sybil Connolly design and was rather beautiful.

A friend had picked it up at an auction some years ago but Amanda was not familiar with the designer and I was delighted to inform her all about Sybil and her collection which is housed in the Hunt Museum in Limerick. She was one of the best known designers in Ireland and abroad back in the 60s. Chat next week!