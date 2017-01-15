Bridal bliss arrives in Limerick

WHAT a weekend it was at the Mid West Bridal Exhibition 2017 in the University of Limerick Sports Arena.

First of all, I want to thank all of the exhibitors who really outdid themselves. They provided everything a bride and groom could ever need for their big day. I also want to thank the huge crowd that attended what was our 15th exhibition. I also want to thank all the management and staff of the UL Sports Arena who worked tirelessly with us to make the two-day exhibition a great success. We also send thanks to the media who helped promote and advertise the event.

All of us at the Holman Lee Agency are so proud of all those involved including the models who looked beautifully poised all weekend long. They showcased stunning outfits for brides, mother of the bride, bridesmaids and of course grooms.

The exhibition has grown in success each year with thanks to the businesses who have been with us from the very beginning including Ryan's Jewellers, Connolly Man, Caroline Mitchell, Dermot Culhane Photography, de Stafford Bridal, Virginia Bridal, Amore Mio, Lakeside Hotel, Bunratty Castle Hotel, Abbey Court Hotel, SES Digital, Castle Oaks House Hotel, The Flower Den, Audrey's Flowers, O'Donovan Productions and Irish Diamond Limousines.

The list of exhibitors goes on but all these businesses have been with us since day one. Thank you to all the new exhibitors who joined us this year and in recent years.

Each year we love to showcase what the Mid West region has to offer within the wedding industry.

The winner of the best newcomer went to Lilac Rose Bridal, sponsored by the Clayton Hotel judged and presented by Liam Higgins. The runner-up prize was awarded to PVP digital by David Shelly of the Bunratty Castle Hotel who also sponsored the prize.

The overall winner prize, that was sponsored by Newbridge Silverware went to the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare.

The winner was picked by Lorna Clancy of the Limerick Leader. That's it for another year and I just want to one last time thank everyone who contributed to the success of the Mid West Bridal Exhibition 2017.