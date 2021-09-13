Search

13/09/2021

WATCH: Breaking Trad deliver excellent concert for Limerick's 'Fealefest'

For the first time since Daoirí Farrell played there in February 2020, live music made a comeback last Friday at the Glórach with Breaking Trad delivering a memorable gig as part of FealeFest. The Fealefest concert is an intergenerational showcase of the best of West Limerick traditional music. 

The venue looked resplendent after the renovations, and our socially distanced crowd (limited to just over 50) couldn't get over how warm the auditorium was.

With a mixture of polkas, instrumentals and a mixture of a well known songs with their own unique twist, the trio of Niall Murphy, Donal Murphy and Mike Galvin gave a performance for the ages, joined towards the end of the evening by young local musicians including Keavagh O'Donnell, Caoimhe Murphy, Ella Murphy and the Flynn sisters Maria and Emma.

As part of FealeFest, a workshop was held in the courtyard of St Ita's Hall on Saturday Afternoon, celebrating the culture and song of the Travelling community.


John Coffey described growing up in Abbeyfeale in the 1970s and '80s, what a wonderful town he felt it was back then, and the various games played by the Traveller kids on the Clash Road at that time.

John set the scene for a diverse afternoon of entertainment with two fine songs, before the younger generation of the local Traveller community mixed it up with pop, rap and country.

Here's hoping this won't be a one off event, but rather an annual feature on the Abbeyfeale social calendar.

