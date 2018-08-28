WATCH: Villagers announce show at Dolan's Warehouse in Limerick

VILLAGERS are to return for a show at Dolan's Warehouse in Limerick later this year, it has been announced.

The group, fronted by Conor O'Brien, will play their Limerick gig on December 12, with tickets going on sale this Friday.

It comes as the two-time Mercury Music Prize nominees prepare to release new album The Art Of Pretending To Swim. Villagers' fourth studio album is due out on Friday, September 21.

Songs A Trick Of The Light and Fool have already been released from the record.

Formed in 2008, Villagers came to prominence in 2010 with the release of their debut album, Becoming a Jackal. Released to critical acclaim, the album was shortlisted for the 2010 Mercury Prize and the Choice Music Prize.

The band's second studio album, {Awayland} was released in 2013. It won the Choice Music Prize that year and was also shortlisted for the 2013 Mercury Prize. The critically acclaimed Darling Arithmetic followed in 2015.

Tickets for Villagers at Dolans Warehouse on December 12th are on sale this Friday at 10am and can be bought via www.dolans.ie