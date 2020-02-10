WATCH: Heavy snowfall in Limerick as snow/ice warning comes into effect
There is heavy snowfall across many parts of Limerick this Monday with road conditions said to be treacherous in many locations.
The first of the snow began falling at around 6am - hours after an status yellow weather warning came into effect.
"Widespread wintry showers on Monday and Tuesday with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north. Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes," states the warning which remains in effect until 23.59 on Tuesday.
Snow/ice Warning issued— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2020
Status: Yellow
Location: Countrywide
Valid: 48 hrs from midnight Sunday to midnight Tuesday
For full warning info please see https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw pic.twitter.com/qdyZFVFB2I
Road users are being urged to excercise caution if travelling during heavy snowfall.
In Raheen, Co Limerick. On my way to the count centre. Will be late. Incredibly dangerous conditions pic.twitter.com/9pd0S032il— Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) February 10, 2020
