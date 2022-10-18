Search

18 Oct 2022

New Pigtown production to give 'memorable theatrical experience' to Limerick audiences

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart

18 Oct 2022 5:44 PM

IN LIMERICK’s oldest pub, a local theatre company launched its porcine production, which will give Limerick audiences a “memorable theatrical experience.”

Mike Finn’s iconic Limerick play, Pigtown, will be performed by the College Players Theatre Company at the Lime Tree Theatre.

Produced by Limerick’s oldest theatre company, the play will see Limerick theatre educator, director and performer, Margaret Hough return to the scene, assisted by Nigel Dugdale.

From November 9 to 12, Pigtown will tell the theatrical story of 20th-century Limerick, as told by Tommy ‘Clocks’ Clohessy.

As Tommy wanders the streets of Limerick on the morning of his funeral, he encounters the characters from his life and times, as his 100-year past take shape before him.

With his award-winning script, Mike Finn delivers the stories that celebrate a community many will know. ‘Pigtown’ won the 2000 Stewart Parker Award, received four Irish Times Theatre Award nominations, and has been produced Off-Broadway and in San Jose in the United States.

Speaking at the launch of the November production of ‘Pigtown’, held at JJ Bowles Bar, College Players Chairman, Dave Griffin, said: “We are delighted to be returning to the Lime Tree Theatre in November, after such an enforced hiatus due to the pandemic, with what is arguably Limerick playwright Mike Finn’s finest theatrical work, ‘Pigtown’. The company is once again blessed to be able to boast an experienced and talented cast, who, we are confident, will give Limerick audiences another memorable theatrical experience.”

College Players commented on their appreciation for the support of John Hoare’s and his team at Punches Hotel, who have been generous in providing rehearsal and set-build facilities for the company throughout the production process.

Director, Margaret Hough, commented: “I believe we have the team, who together will deliver a stage performance that will delight Limerick audiences in November.”

Tickets can be purchased via the Lime Tree Theatre box office.

