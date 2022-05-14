WATCH: Tommy Barrett, Treaty United manager: 'I think it was two points dropped overall'

TREATY United ended their two-game losing run in the SSE Airtricity League First Division following a 2-2 draw with Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field on Friday night.
Twice Treaty were reeled back by the visitors having led at 1-0 and 2-1. Enda Curran and captain Jack Lynch scored the Treaty goals.
This was the first of three successive home league fixtures for Treaty Utd who host Longford Town at the Garryowen venue on Monday night, 7.45pm.
Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett after Friday night's game.
