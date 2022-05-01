Search

01 May 2022

WATCH: Jake Flannery, Shannon RFC, on promotion to AIL Division 1A and his move to Ulster

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor at Coonagh

01 May 2022 6:30 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

EXCITING out-half Jake Flannery contributed 20 points as Shannon RFC secured their return to Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League for next season with an impressive 30-15 play-off win over Naas at Coonagh on Saturday.

Twenty two-year-old Munster player Flannery scored a crucial first half try and also kicked three conversions and three penalties as the Limerick side finished their league season with eight successive league wins.

Talented playmaker Flannery, who has made six appearances for Munster, including gaining a start in their URC clash away to Zebre in January, spent two year's in the province's Academy, before moving up to the senior squad this season.

The former Glan Slam winner with the Ireland U20s in 2019 is swapping life at Munster for a move to Ulster this summer.

Leader Sport caught up with Jake Flannery following Shannon's AIL play-off win over Naas in Coonagh on Saturday.

