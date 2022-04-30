WATCH: Billy Lee - Limerick manager - 'These lads have tremendous resilience'

LIMERICK senior footballers set up a Munster SFC semi-final showdown with Tipperary in two weeks time after seeing off Clare in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at the end of their provincial quarter-final clash at Cusack Park, Ennis, on Saturday night.
Limerick defeated Clare 4-1 on penalties after the great rivals finished deadlocked, 2-16 to 1-19, after extra-time, following a nail-biting Munster SFC quarter-final clash.
The Shannonsiders will now take on Tipperary in their Munster SFC semi-final on Saturday May 14 at 7pm in FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.
Limerick manager Billy Lee spoke with the media following Saturday night's dramatic fixture in Ennis.
