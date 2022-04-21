Search

21 Apr 2022

WATCH: Racing with The Leader - Episode 6 with Brian Arnold

Reporter:

Gary Toohey

21 Apr 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

IN this week's episode of Racing with the Leader, Gary chats with Brian Arnold from IRIS Racing.

IRIS operate the cameras at all 26 racecourses in Ireland and Brian explains how he came to work with them and what he does behind the scenes for our TV screens at home.

Gary also chats to Brian about his infamous videos and TikTok fame, his love for the Point-To-Pont scene and discuss the possibilities of a five day Cheltenham festival.

PREVIEW: A guide to the big races at the 2022 Punchestown festival

Racing with The Leader is proudly sponsored by McManus Bookmakers who are on course at Tipperary on Thursday, Limerick on Saturday for their opening flat meeting and for all six days of the Punchestown Festival next week.

You can visit McManus Bookmakers at https://www. mcmanusbookmakers.com or on Twitter https://twitter.com/ mcmanusbookie
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media