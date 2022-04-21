WATCH: Racing with The Leader - Episode 6 with Brian Arnold

IN this week's episode of Racing with the Leader, Gary chats with Brian Arnold from IRIS Racing.
IRIS operate the cameras at all 26 racecourses in Ireland and Brian explains how he came to work with them and what he does behind the scenes for our TV screens at home.
Gary also chats to Brian about his infamous videos and TikTok fame, his love for the Point-To-Pont scene and discuss the possibilities of a five day Cheltenham festival.
Racing with The Leader is proudly sponsored by McManus Bookmakers who are on course at Tipperary on Thursday, Limerick on Saturday for their opening flat meeting and for all six days of the Punchestown Festival next week.
