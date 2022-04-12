Search

12 Apr 2022

WATCH: Ulster-bound Declan Moore helps Shannon RFC to reach AIL play-offs

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor, Thomond Park

12 Apr 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

HOOKER Declan Moore bagged one of Shannon RFCs nine tries as they prepared for their All-Ireland League Division 1B play-off with Highfield by thumping Old Wesley at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Twenty five-year-old Moore, who moved to Munster from Australia in September 2021 having signed with the province for the 2021/22 season, has also featured for Shannon RFC through their AIL campaign.

Shannon travel to Woodleigh Park to take on Highfield in their AIL 1B promotion play-off semi-final on Saturday, April 23.

Dynamic front row Moore featured for Munster in their stunning Heineken Champions Cup victory away to Wasps last December.

Moore had a loan spell at Ulster Rugby this season, scoring a try in their URC interprovincial victory over Connacht at Kingspan Stadium. The hooker is due to join Ulster this summer for the next two seasons.

Born in New Zealand, Declan Moore’s family moved to Australia at an early age and he has lined out for Sydney University in Australia’s National Rugby Championship and also been contracted to Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels.

Declan has Irish roots on both sides of his family.

 

