WATCH: Eagles soar to secure basketball bragging rights in Limerick derby

The quality of basketball on Friday evening, January 28, was a testament to the high level of basketball being played in Limerick City at present. The much-anticipated local derby between Limerick Sport Eagles and Limerick Celtics in the Irish Basketball National League Division 1 did not disappoint.

The Eagles came into this game firmly holding second position in the league table with just one loss so far this season. Celtics were in fourth position in the league table having sustained three losses so far. This game was unlikely to affect either teams league positions but there was a lot more at stake here than league standings…….. this game was all about bragging rights!!!!

UL Arena was the setting. The 700 capacity bleachers filled up quickly as the tip-off time of 6:15pm approached. The supporters formed an imagery barrier, with the Eagles stronghold stationed behind the home teams’ bench and the visiting Celtics supporters taking up resident behind their team’s bench. A few late arrivals to the game found themselves stranded in amongst the opposing supporters which no doubt caused much banter.

Eagles had taken both the home and away local derby fixtures in the previous season and had also taken the away fixture in Celtics home court earlier this season on a score line of 105-99. A betting man would have favoured Eagles, but these local derby games have a way of bringing out the best in everyone.

So the scene was set. The arena was buzzing with anticipation. The players were ready to rock. The coaches preparation was all done. The MC and warm-up music faded out and the game was on.

Celtics came out to a roaring start. They literally could not miss the target….. swish after swish hitting five 3 pointers in the first quarter. Eagles stuck to their game plan, but Celtics finished this first quarter well on top on a score line of 35-22. Celtics appeared to be a different outfit compared to when the two sides previously met earlier in the season. The introduction of Paul Kennedy to the coaching staff appears to have brought better organization and structure to their team.

The Eagles lads settled down during the second quarter, but the Celtics lads just kept raining in 3 pointers adding another four in this quarter. Eagles were the slightly better team in this quarter but still trailed at halftime on a score line of 57 – 45.

Eagles had it all to do in the second half and their coaching staff of Matt Hall, Niall Berry and Trevor Moore were aware of the massive effort required to turn this game back in their favour. Both teams left the main court during the interval to allow the youngsters to showcase their skills in the half time skills competitions and races. This evening was more than just a game of basketball…. It was a fantastic event for all in attendance.

Just as the youngsters left the court, the senior men returned and within minutes it was game on again. Eagles edged this quarter slightly again but still were not firing on all cylinders. Celtics maintained their lead at the end of the third quarter on a score line of 72-62.

This was it…. The fourth quarter…. Which team could dig deepest to take the victory? Could the Celtics maintain the lead they’ve had all game? Could Eagles keep clawing back and claim the prize? The supporters were going crazy. You could hardly hear yourself think! Eagles started stronger and just seemed to grow in confidence and brought a fresh energy to their play. It was basket for basket early in the quarter, but then the Eagles lads went up a couple of gears and started to dominate. The game tied up at 80-80 when Manny Payton hit two free throws. Eagles took the lead for the first time in the game with Daniel Ajuka hit a massive 3 pointer. Celtics fought back hard, but then steps up the rookie, 18yr old Reece Barry and hits the biggest 3 pointer of the game!!! This broke Celtics and they had no answer for this. It was left to cousins Jack Coyne and Steve King to tidy things up on the free throw line. Eagles take the win and the bragging rights for another season on a score line of 94-84.

Commenting after the game Coach Matt Hall said “It was a great game of basketball and we are very pleased with the win and the way our team stuck to the task after being behind for most of the game. The fourth quarter was the pace that we have been playing at for most of this season so we knew we were capable of that kind of quarter. A local derby in front of a big crowed means a lot to the players so I’m delighted that they performed as well as they did to get the win”

We also spoke to the Club Chairman Trevor Moore who added “Tonight’s game and performance by these lads means an awful to this club. People come and see the finished product and we do our best to put on a great show and make our home games into a proper event for people to enjoy. I suppose what most people won’t see is the years and years of hard work that goes into this programme to bring kids up though our juvenile club (Limerick Lions) and get them prepared with the proper skillset to play at this National League standard. If you look at tonight’s team, we had ten young men on the team who have all come up through the juvenile structures in Limerick. We pride ourselves on coaching players for long term development so they can reach their goals in this game.”