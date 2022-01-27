WATCH: Matt Brown of Crescent College reviews exciting Munster Schools Senior Cup win over PBC

LIMERICK'S Crescent College Comprehensive booked their place in the semi-finals of this season's Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup with an exciting 17-13 victory over PBC, of Cork, in a high quality contest on Thomond Park's back pitch on Wednesday.
The awarding of a late penalty try to the Dooradoyle side, after Pres' were judged to have deliberately collapsed a maul close to their own line, turned the contest in their favour.
Prop Mark Fitzgerald also dotted down for Crescent College in the opening half, while out-half Oscar Davey added a penalty goal and conversion.
After the game, Leader Sport caught up with Crescent College Comprehensive's assistant coach Matt Brown.
