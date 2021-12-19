Newcastle West's Jimmy Lee rues slow start in semi final loss

NEWCASTLE West manager Jimmy Lee accepted that his side left themselves a mountain to climb in the opening half of Sunday’s Munster club SFC semi final defeat.
Austin Stacks were 0-9 to 0-1 ahead by half time in Tralee before Newcastle West regrouped at half time and the second half scoring was much closer at 1-6 to 0-7.
Lee felt that the intensity of the Kerry champions was at a level Newcastle West hadn’t faced when winning the county championship.
He vowed that the club in black and white will look for the positives in the provincial semi final defeat and not let the result overshadow their county championship winning season.
