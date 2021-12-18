WATCH: Adare's Mikey Lyons happy with club's conveyor belt of talent

ADARE won three Limerick SFC titles since their break through in 2017.
Newcastle West stopped their back-to-back quest in this season’s final but Adare football ended the year on a high with Friday night’s U21 A final win over Kildimo-Pallaskenry.
Penalties were needed to separate the neighbours who were level eight times before extra time ended 0-13 to 1-10.
Adare were 4-3 winners in extra time.
Coach Mikey Lyons spoke with the Limerick Leader after captain Eric Costelloe accepted the trophy.
Lyons was full of praise for a youthful side, 13 of which will be underage next season.
