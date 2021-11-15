WATCH: Limerick showjumper wins top Grand Prix in Mexico

LIMERICK'S Paul O'Shea won the Grand Prix in Mexico's Concurso de Salto La Silla in Monterrey over the weekend.
The Kildimo showjumper, who is US based, won the Major League Show Jumping event with Chancelloress.
"When she jumps, she's brave and tough," said O'Shea afterwards.
"What makes her special is great reflexes. She's really quick and has great technique. In the double oxers, I hardly had to push. When I saw that combination, I was happy because she jumps them really well and powerful. The venue here was outstanding and both shows in Mexico have been fantastic," said the Limerick man.
O'Shea put his mare's speed to the test and pipped Canada's Mario Deslauriers and Bardolina 2 by more than a full second.
Germany's Jana Wargers finished in third aboard Limbridge.
The win for O'Shea came one week after a runner-up spot in another Mexican event.
