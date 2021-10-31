WATCH: Kevin O'Connor insists Limerick junior title is ideal 'stepping stone' for Fr Caseys

FR CASEYS returned a first piece of adult Gaelic Football championship silverware to Abbeyfeale this weekend with victory in the Premier JAFC final.
The 2-8 to 1-7 victory for Fr Caseys over Newcastle West was the first trophy at adult championship level since they won the JAFC title in 2007.
They contested the 2009 Limerick SFC final but the wait for senior honours goes back to 2006.
Back in '06 Kevin O'Connor was full back but on Saturday he was introduced a sub and scored a vital goal from full forward.
O'Connor made his debut at adult level for Fr Caseys in 2001 and insists that promotion into the intermediate ranks for 2022, along with their senior side, will afford their young talent the best opportunity to progress.
After captain Pa O'Connor accepted the trophy from Limerick Football Committee Chairman Gerry Philips, Kevin O'Connor spoke with Leader Sport.
