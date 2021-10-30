WATCH: Iain Corbett lauds 'best panel of players' in Limerick as Newcastle West lift title

NEWCASTLE WEST found a late run of scores to win the Limerick SFC title for a fifth time on Friday evening.
They defeated holders Adare to claim the Fr Casey Cup for a third time in six years in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.
Captain Ian Corbett insisted that his side have the strongest panel of players in Limerick and that was the key ingredient in their title success.
"We have serious talent and that doesn't always transpire into a result but it is a very good foundation," stressed Corbett.
After lifting the trophy in the Mackey Stand, Corbett spoke to media.
